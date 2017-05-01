Liberia: 'Growth Without Development'

On the eve of the World Economic Forum for Africa, Dr. Togba-Nah Tipoteh, the Liberian internationally renowned Professor of Economics, has presented a formula to the World Economic Forum for Africa for getting out of the perennial and pervasive Economic Growth Without Economic Development Syndrome in Africa.

This formula was contained in Dr. Tipoteh's Message to the Forum which is scheduled to be held in South Africa during the first week of May this year.

In the Message, Dr. Tipoteh provides evidence on the growth without development syndrome. He pointed out that over the period 1996 to 2011, for which reliable data are available; the African economy experienced an average annual rate of economic growth of 5.2 per cent while the number of people in Africa living on less than U.S. 1.25 a day grew from 358 million to 415 million.

Dr. Tipoteh indicated that the possibility of an economy growing while the poverty rate increases was well established as early as in the 1950s with the growth without development experience of the Liberian economy, where Liberia exhibited the second highest growth per capita rate in the world, next to Japan, while the poverty rate in the Liberian economy was rising.

He said that the principal factor explaining the growth without development syndrome remains the decision of State Managers in Africa to pursue value addition outside of Africa rather than inside Africa.

According to Professor Tipoteh, the African State Managers approve of the exportation of Africa's raw materials mainly to Africa's former colonial masters where value is added to the raw materials through manufacturing and the manufactured products are exported to Africa. Professor Tipoteh pointed out that the prices of the raw materials and the prices of the manufactured products are determined by the global market, dominated as it is by the former colonialists.

Dr. Tipoteh insists that the State Managers have themselves to blame because they are the ones who make the decisions about the transfer of value addition. Therefore, he goes on to say that the State Managers should not be blaming any dismal situation in the African economy on the global market, especially as it relates to the fall in the prices of raw materials.

Professor Tipoteh brings in the example of the People's Republic of China to show the possibility of taking action to protect an economy from global economic crisis, such as the one that occurred in 2008.

In this direction, he stated that State Managers in China pursue the policy of value addition in China rather than in some foreign economy and this is precisely why China was able to handle well the storm of the 2008 global crisis, as seen in China displaying over 6 per cent economic growth rates while the economies of Europe, Japan, Canada and the United States of America were struggling to have positive economic growth rates.

During the 30 years prior to the 2008 global crisis, when the African economy experienced rising poverty, Dr. Tipoteh mentioned that the economy of China exhibited a reduction in the poverty rate from more than 75 per cent of the population to less than 3 per cent.

As for the formula to eliminate the growth without development syndrome, Professor Tipoteh declared that this elimination will happen when the African people become conscientized and motivated to take collective actions to elect leaders with longstanding strong democratic credentials, meaning that these leaders have commitment to pursuing value addition in Africa rather than outside of Africa.

Concluding, he said it is through the commitment to value addition that the human and natural resources of Africa will be utilized to have the African people take ownership of the African economy thereby opening the doors to full employment of, and ownership by, the African people.