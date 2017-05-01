Liberia: 'Strange Disease' Strikes 11

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis Kateh has disclosed that cases of strange disease in Greenville, Sinoe County, have risen to 20.

Speaking on ELBC Radio Friday morning, Dr. Kateh said 11 persons have now died from the disease, while the number of persons infected stands at nine.

He said of the nine, three are on critical list, three in stable condition, while three have been discharged.

Dr. Kateh reiterated that initial tests conducted by the Liberia Institute of Bio-Medical Research in Charlesville, Margibi County, proved that the disease is not Ebola.

He, however, said samples of blood specimens of the victims are being sent to the United States-based Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for testing to diagnose the disease.

He said health authorities and the Liberia National Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the origin of the disease, but lamented that residents of Greenville are not cooperating in the process.

The Chief Medical Officer called on the residents to cooperate by answering questions pose to them by the health and police authorities.

He reiterated his call on Liberians not to panic because the Ministry of Health has put in place the necessary systems, measures and capacity to contain any outbreak of infectious diseases in the country.

It can be recalled that on April 25, Sinoe County health authorities reported multiple unexplained deaths in five communities in Greenville, from a strange disease.

The strange disease outbreak has instilled fear in Liberians as it reminds them of the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in 2014 that claimed an estimated 4,500 lives and more than 10,600 lives in the hardest hit countries of Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.

Dr. Kateh assured Liberians that the Ministry of Health will keep the public updated on the situation of the latest disease outbreak as it unfolds.