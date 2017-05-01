28 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Westrand SAPS Seek Person of Interest

The Westrand SAPS are urgently requesting assistance from the community in identifying a person who might shed light on numerous investigations.

The investigating officer, Capt Ben Booysen supplied an ID kit of a male who might have information regarding cases reported in Roodepoort, Krugersdorp and Westonaria.

Description of the male:

Age: in mid-forties.

Build: chubby with a protruding stomach.

Eyebrows: Dark and thick

Eyes: Dark brown

Hair: short and spikey - Dark.

It is believed that the man is residing in the Westrand.

Any person who might have information on the identity of this male is requested to call Capt Booysen on 0824474963. Information will be treated confidentially.

