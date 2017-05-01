Nigeria: May Day Rally Disrupted in Abuja

The national Workers Day celebration in Abuja, has been disrupted for close to one hour by workers who have barred government officials represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige from delivering government speech.

Even attempts by the former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole has not save the situation as he was also stopped by workers chanting "we no go gree."

As at the time of sending this report, activities at the Eagle Square had been suspended for over one hour, while workers were leaving the venue in droves.

Workers started throwing water cans to the officials when Police made attempts to drive them out of the podium.

Meanwhile, Police have brought armoured cars to disperse the rampaging workers

