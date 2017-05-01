30 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Libya: Prof. Ghandour and UN Envoy for Libya Discuss Situation in Libya

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, Sunday met with the envoy of the UN for Libya, Marten Kobler.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ghariballa Al-Khidir, said that Prof. Ghandour has referred during the meeting to two important points on Sudan vision regarding the situation on Libya which is based on Sudan keenness on the unity of Libya and existence of a strong government and institutions there that can impose control on the overall situation in Libya, indicating that the second point mentioned by the Foreign Minister relates to Sudan demand that there shall no party in Libya be allowed to support or to make relations with the Darfurian movements that are now existing at some parts of Libya and poses a direct threat to the Sudanese national security.

He said that Prof. Ghandour has informed the UN envoy on Sudan experiment in the protection of its border area with neighbor Chad and the Central African Republic which extends to more than 280 kilometers, indicating that there are still several gaps that enable the rebel movement to infiltrate through the joint Sudanese - Libya border.

He said that the UN envoy for Libya has referred to the phenomenon of human trafficking through the eastern and western parts of the border with Libya.

Ambassador Ghariballa said that Prof. Ghandour has confirmed his participation in the meeting of the neighbor states with Libya

Meanwhile, the UN envoy for Libya said that he has held constructive talks with the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, on the situation in Libya and the security threat to Sudan as well as the armed groups in Libya.

He indicated that his talks with Prof. Ghandour also tackled the relations between Sudan government and the Libyan Accord government and the Presidential Council in addition to the security of the border between Sudan and Libya.

