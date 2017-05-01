South Africa: KZN ANC Official Stabbed to Death

An African National Congress official was stabbed and killed in Nqutu, KwaZulu-Natal shortly after an address by the ANC's deputy president, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.

"I can confirm that comrade Spamandla Ngobese, 36, was stabbed. We were with him at mini rally address after Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa [spoke]," ANC spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that it appeared that Ngobese was stabbed as a result of an altercation with a family member. He said police were investigating a case of murder.

"He was stabbed and later died in hospital."

According to Ntuli, Ngobese left after the mini rally.

"We are told by his family he left to a neighbouring house to watch a soccer game. The report is that he departed that home accompanied by a known person in the area [who] is related to him somehow."

Ntuli said the victim was allegedly stabbed by the relative after leaving the home.

"He was stabbed along the way. After being stabbed, he ran to the nearby house and told the people that he was stabbed by this particular person."

Ntuli said the incident had no political links and was believed to be linked to a family feud.

"It has to do with local dynamics in the family."

