1 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: German FM Pays a Surprise Visit to Somali Capital

A high-level delegation led by Germany's Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel has arrived in Mogadishu on an unannounced visit early on Monday morning.

Somali Prime Hassan Ali Khaire, along with his Foreign Minister Yusuf Garad Omar have cordially welcomed the visiting German foreign minister at Mogadishu's Aden Adde International AIrport.

PM Khaire and Gabriel held a press conference inside the Airport, and briefed to the media about their meeting which focused on the bilateral relations, drought crises in Somalia and among other issues.

Gabriel has made fresh pledges for Somalia, and promised to double 70 million euros already given to the horn of Africa country to avert the looming famine, which effected many people.

