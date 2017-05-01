1 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Executes Two Men for Rape and Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Al Qaeda-affiliated Al shabaab fighters have publicly executed two men convicted of rape and murder in a militant bastion central Somalia on Monday. The men - Ahmed Ibrahim, 29, and Yusuf Ali, 22, were killed a big square in Buq Aqable town in Hiiraan region, with the presence of hundreds of residents, including women and children.

Ibrahim was stoned to death for raping a women in Beledweyne and killing her brother, while Ali shot dead firing squad for participating the alleged rape, according to Al shabaab media.

An Al shabaab judge said at the execution site that the men were nabbed in an operation at Baar area, located on the outskirts of Beledweyne, the regional capital of Hiiraan province.

Somalia

German FM Pays a Surprise Visit to Somali Capital

A high-level delegation led by Germany's Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel has arrived in Mogadishu on an unannounced… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.