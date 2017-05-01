Somalia: Al Shabaab Executes Two Men for Rape and Murder

The Al Qaeda-affiliated Al shabaab fighters have publicly executed two men convicted of rape and murder in a militant bastion central Somalia on Monday. The men - Ahmed Ibrahim, 29, and Yusuf Ali, 22, were killed a big square in Buq Aqable town in Hiiraan region, with the presence of hundreds of residents, including women and children.

Ibrahim was stoned to death for raping a women in Beledweyne and killing her brother, while Ali shot dead firing squad for participating the alleged rape, according to Al shabaab media.

An Al shabaab judge said at the execution site that the men were nabbed in an operation at Baar area, located on the outskirts of Beledweyne, the regional capital of Hiiraan province.