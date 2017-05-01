1 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Two Medical Staff for 90 Patients/Day in West Darfur's Sirba

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sirba — Patients in Sirba in West Darfur complain about the deterioration of medical services in the area.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga on Saturday, an activist reported that the entire staff of Sirba Hospital, the only hospital in the locality, exists of a medical assistant and a nurse. "There are almost no medicines as well."

He said that the number of patients who are daily visiting the hospital amounts to about 90. "They have to wait for hours in a difficult environment, that does not even have drinking water."

He called on the West Darfur state authorities "to speed up the rehabilitation of the hospital and provide it with trained health personnel, doctors, and medicines".

Sudan

Um Bada Commissioner Calls for Computation of Alien Presence in His Locality

The Commissioner of Um Bada Locality, Abdul Latif Fidaily, has stressed the need to assess the presence of aliens in his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.