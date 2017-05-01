Sudan: Two Medical Staff for 90 Patients/Day in West Darfur's Sirba

Sirba — Patients in Sirba in West Darfur complain about the deterioration of medical services in the area.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga on Saturday, an activist reported that the entire staff of Sirba Hospital, the only hospital in the locality, exists of a medical assistant and a nurse. "There are almost no medicines as well."

He said that the number of patients who are daily visiting the hospital amounts to about 90. "They have to wait for hours in a difficult environment, that does not even have drinking water."

He called on the West Darfur state authorities "to speed up the rehabilitation of the hospital and provide it with trained health personnel, doctors, and medicines".