Sudan: Police Frees Dozens Held By Sudanese Trafficking Gang

El Gedaref — Policemen in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref have released 56 people from a human trafficking gang in El Butana area on Sunday.

The police chief of El Gedaref, Maj. Gen. Adil Jamal, told the press in El Gedaref town that a group of gunmen were holding 56 refugees from neighbouring countries in an abandoned house on the border between Kassala and El Gedaref states.

The gang demanded a ransom of $3,000 per person for their release.

The people, among them women and children, were held in extremely harsh humanitarian conditions for more than a month.