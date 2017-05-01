1 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Eastern Sudan - Drop in Number of Cholera, Fever Cases

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Gedaref / Tokar — The spread of cholera in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref seems to have halted. Also no new cases, suspected to be haemorrhagic fever, were recorded in Tokar.

On Sunday, a medical source told Radio Dabanga that the isolation centre in El Gedaref received "only one cholera patient" during the weekend.

He said that no new cases were reported by the isolation centre of Shueib in El Gireisha locality, where dozens of cholera patients were admitted during the past few weeks.

Fevers

The Commissioner of Tokar locality, Mekki Abdallah, told this station on Sunday that the locality's hospital has not registered any new cases of high fever on Friday and Saturday.

Last week, Tokar Hospital received more than 60 patients, suspected to suffer from haemorrhagic fever. The commissioner strongly denied the spread of the disease in the area. He said that "these fevers are normal in the summer, including malaria".

Abdallah called on the population of Tokar to cooperate with the teams conducting an anti-fly spraying campaign in the locality.

Sudan

Child Soldiers in Sudan's Conflict Zones

What happened… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.