Sudan: Eastern Sudan - Drop in Number of Cholera, Fever Cases

El Gedaref / Tokar — The spread of cholera in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref seems to have halted. Also no new cases, suspected to be haemorrhagic fever, were recorded in Tokar.

On Sunday, a medical source told Radio Dabanga that the isolation centre in El Gedaref received "only one cholera patient" during the weekend.

He said that no new cases were reported by the isolation centre of Shueib in El Gireisha locality, where dozens of cholera patients were admitted during the past few weeks.

Fevers

The Commissioner of Tokar locality, Mekki Abdallah, told this station on Sunday that the locality's hospital has not registered any new cases of high fever on Friday and Saturday.

Last week, Tokar Hospital received more than 60 patients, suspected to suffer from haemorrhagic fever. The commissioner strongly denied the spread of the disease in the area. He said that "these fevers are normal in the summer, including malaria".

Abdallah called on the population of Tokar to cooperate with the teams conducting an anti-fly spraying campaign in the locality.