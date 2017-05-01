1 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Straw Collectors Shot, Stabbed in Darfur Village

Tagged:

Related Topics

Falluja — Two women were injured in an attack by herders near Falluja village in eastern Jebel Marra on Sunday.

"Three herders riding camels shot Sara Abakar Yousef and Um Kaltoum Saleh Yahya when they were collecting straw not far from Falluja on Sunday afternoon," a relative of the victims told Radio Dabanga.

"Their donkeys were killed instantly. Um Kaltoum sustained a bullet wound, and one of the janjaweed stabbed Sara's hand with his dagger," he said.

The herders told the women that the attack was their punishment "for not following up clear instructions. They say that we are not allowed to collect straw, because these lands have become pastures for their livestock."

Sudan

Child Soldiers in Sudan's Conflict Zones

What happened… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.