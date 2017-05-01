Sudan: Straw Collectors Shot, Stabbed in Darfur Village

Falluja — Two women were injured in an attack by herders near Falluja village in eastern Jebel Marra on Sunday.

"Three herders riding camels shot Sara Abakar Yousef and Um Kaltoum Saleh Yahya when they were collecting straw not far from Falluja on Sunday afternoon," a relative of the victims told Radio Dabanga.

"Their donkeys were killed instantly. Um Kaltoum sustained a bullet wound, and one of the janjaweed stabbed Sara's hand with his dagger," he said.

The herders told the women that the attack was their punishment "for not following up clear instructions. They say that we are not allowed to collect straw, because these lands have become pastures for their livestock."