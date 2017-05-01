Kenya: Passaris Wins Nairobi Woman Representative ODM Ticket

Nairobi — Esther Passaris has won the Orange Democratic Movement's Woman Representative ticket with 65,104 votes against her main competitor Beatrice Kwamboka who garnered 11,296.

Passaris was issued with a provisional nomination certificate by County Returning Officer Thomas Awiti at the Nyayo Gymnasium on Monday, who said the tally for the position had been concluded.

"The person who carried the day in the ODM nominations for Nairobi County is Esther Passaris who garnered 65,104," Awiti declared amid cheers by her supporters.

Others in the race for the ticket were Jane Nyaboke (4,677), Alice Odawa (3,410), Ramna Mohammed 2,414 and Caroline Andisi who got 1,283 votes.

In her victory speech, Passaris said she was confident of clinching the Woman Representative seat from the incumbent Rachel Shebesh who will be defending her seat on the Jubilee Party ticket.

"I have been tested and I have done something without being in leadership. She (Shebesh) has done a lot of other things right but I cut across; I will win the women and the youth," she said.

She refuted claims that the perceived lack of unity among National Super Alliance (NASA) affiliate parties will cost her the seat saying she believed that "NASA will be a unifying factor."

Earlier, an aspirant for the Lang'ata constituency seat raised a red flag over the issuance of a nomination certificate to an opponent - Alex Otieno - who he said he had defeated in the Sunday primaries .

Ahmed Ibrahim however said he will not challenge the issuance of the certificate, saying the official who signed it - one Erick Okoth - was in fact an impostor.

"Just because one person decides that he will issue certificate does not warrant me to go to the tribunal. A petition will probably take me an entire term and I believe the certificate will be declared null and void and issued to the right winner," Ibrahim said.

According to Ibrahim, an authentic certificate should be issued by the constituency Returning Officer identified as Jeremiah Ayanga.

Otieno however dismissed claims that he had been issued with the certificate in an irregular manner saying Erick Okoth was the official who presided over the primaries.

"I garnered 2,318 votes, the closet person had slightly over 1,000 votes. Ibrahim did not even manage a thousand votes,' he said.

Other outcomes that have been contested include the Embakasi East parliamentary results where controversial student leader Babu Owino beat his rival Francis Masinde with about 5,000 votes.

Owino who has since been issued with a provisional certificate dismissed claims that his victory is questionable.

"I am the winner of Embakasi East but if they want to give it to anybody else I will go for it. It will be too hot for them to withhold the certificate," he stated.