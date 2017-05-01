Kenya: Uhuru, Ruto Urge Kenyans to Reject Divisive Leaders

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to reject politicians who want to drag down the country through divisive politics. He said Kenya can only sustain its growth through politics that is constructive and devoid of incitement and divisions.

The President said Kenyans should reflect on how Kenya suffered from previous occurrences of violence and discord.

"As we enter the election season, we must remember that violence and discord has always been at the expense of the worker. They have led to layoffs, lack of investment, and suffering," said the President.

He said the rich Asian countries that had economies smaller than Kenya fifty years ago achieved their growth by holding on to their peace and stability for long.

"We have built a good foundation to transform our country, and in the last four years we have laid the necessary foundations for a rapid upward rise," said the President when he spoke at the Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

He urged all Kenyans to embrace peace and reject those who make their politics through division and incitement.

Deputy President William Ruto said as the country goes for elections, Kenyans need to be reminded that power is not about sharing positions among the elite but rather it is about implementing policies and programmes aimed at creating wealth to be shared among the public.

"We must be reminded that power is not the sharing of the elite it is for the empowerment of every citizen of the great republic of Kenya and it's not for sharing positions that will change, it is the creation of jobs," said the Deputy President.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli commended President Kenyatta and his Deputy for ensuring free, fair and transparent nominations of their Jubilee Party saying peaceful and transparent nominations are a precursor of peaceful general elections.

He also on behalf of workers wished President Kenyatta success in the coming election and called on all political players to ensure peaceful campaigns so as to maintain the economic growth being experienced in the country.

"We are aware that you have already appealed for the same and your government is totally committed towards making sure that we have peaceful elections and we equally appeal to Kenyans and our political leaders across the political divide to accept the full results of the same without reverting to violence" said the COTU Secretary General.