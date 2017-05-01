South Africa: President Zuma to Lead SA Delegation to the WEF

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma will lead South African delegation to the World Economic Forum on Africa to be held from 03-05 May 2017 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

The forum will be held under the theme: "Achieving inclusive growth: responsive and responsible leadership."

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa will be attended by several African Heads of State and Government, global leaders from business, civil society as well as government to discuss important issues relating to the achievement of inclusive economic growth globally and with specific focus on Africa.

"South Africa is honoured to host this illustrious gathering of global leaders on behalf of the African continent and we look forward to sharing our insights and home-grown successes with the rest of the continent and the world.

"As a host country, we look forward to a meaningful dialogue and innovative ideas from stakeholders across the continent and the world on accelerating partnerships and boosting regional integration for Africa's inclusive and sustainable growth," said President Zuma.

The President said he is pleased that WEF on Africa 2017 would focus specifically on issues that include education, skills and employment, entrepreneurship, energy, infrastructure and development finance, combating, adapting to and building resilience against climate change, and science, technology and innovation.

President Zuma said the WEF meeting has come to South Africa at the right time.

"As a developing constitutional democracy that is defined by triple challenge of inequality, poverty and employment, South Africa believes that radical economic transformation is imperative to accelerating inclusive growth and eradicate these long standing challenges.

"Our international partners and investors appreciate this historical need as they know it is key to long term sustainable development for the South African economy," said President Zuma.

President Zuma will be accompanied by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and the following key members of the government delegation:

Minister of Finance: Malusi Gigaba

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Jeff Radebe

Minister of Trade and Industry: Dr Rob Davis

Minister of Economic Development: Ebrahim Patel

Minister of Public Enterprises: Lynne Brown

Minister of Water and Sanitation: Nomvula Mokonyane

Minister of Small Business Development: Lindiwe Zulu

Minister of Energy: Mmamoloko Kubayi

Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services: Siyabonga Cwele

Minister of Environmental Affairs: Edna Molewa

Minister of Arts and Culture: Nathi Mthethwa

Minister of Tourism: Tokozile Xasa

Minister of Health: Aaron Motsoaledi

Minister of Science and Technology: Naledi Pandor

Minister Higher Education and Training: Blade Nzimande

Deputy Minister of Finance: Sifiso Buthelezi

The President will also be accompanied by the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Willies Mchunu, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala, Executive Mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Zandile Gumede as well as high delegation of business leaders.