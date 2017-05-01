1 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Stabs Wife Three Times, Accuses Her of Infidelity

By Manase Otsialo

A 30-year-old mother of twins is nursing serious stab wounds on her genitals at Elwak Level 4 hospital after she was stabbed by her husband who accused her of infidelity.

According to Elwak officer commanding police station (OCPD) Charles Chahcha, Grace Kendi was attacked by her husband Peter Mureithi on Sunday according.

According to the police boss, Mr Mureithi accused his wife of being unfaithful.

"These two people have been living together as husband and wife but the marriage has been rocky due to what the husband said is the wife's infidelity," he said.

Mr Chacha said the man has already been arrested and will be arraigned in a court of law on Tuesday to face charges of assault and causing bodily harm.

According to Mr Kennedy Kimani, a close friend to the couple, the two engage in selling illicit brew.

SPECIALISED TREATMENT

"Mr Mureithi was fed up with the wife's habit of entertaining men coming for their drink and we suspect it is the cause of their conflict," he said revealing that the man has never returned to Meru since setting foot in Elwak in 2007.

A medical officer at Elwak Level 4 hospital said Ms Kendi has been referred to Nairobi for a specialised treatment.

"We received her yesterday (Sunday) and stabilised her but we suspect she suffered a broken uterus that needs to be confirmed from a more equipped facility," he said requesting anonymity for he is not allowed to speak to the press.

The medical officer said the hospital lacked an ultra sound and x-ray machines operator.

"We don't have an expert to run the x-rays and ultra sound machines meaning we can't keep the patient here when we are not sure of her future condition," he said.

Fundraising to help the victim reach Nairobi's Kenyatta National Hospital has kicked off.

