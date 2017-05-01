Angola: No Injured in Plane Crash in Soyo

Soyo — A Boeing 737-700 from the Angolan Airlines (TAAG), carrying 47 passengers and six crew members from Luanda, crashed when maneuvering in the landing zone on Sunday.

Angop learnt that though a part of the cockpit was damaged and all occupants were not injured.

The crash at Comandante Nzozi airport in Soyo city occurred minutes after the plane hit the track at about 11 a.m following a landing gear failure, forcing the front tires getting in.

According to local airport authorities, the Boeing 737-700 landed well on the runway, but when trying to maneuver to park in the landing area the front side of the aircraft hit the ground.

Meanwhile, experts from the Office of Aircraft Accident Prevention are waiting at any moment in Soyo to determine the real causes of the situation.

This is the second incident at Soyo airport in less than a year, after a light aircraft of the PA-31 type of the private company Mavewa in July 2016, whose two occupants were also not injured.

Soyo municipality, rich in oil and other natural resources, is located in the extreme northwest (coastal) of Zaire province.