Angola: Lunda Sul - Mining Sector Contribution to State Budget Highlighted

Saurimo — The provincial governor of Lunda Sul, Cândida Narciso, said on Saturday in Saurimo that in recent years the mining sector has been increasing its contribution to the General State Budget (OGE), as well as in the supply of jobs for youths and other layers of the society.

Cândida Narciso said so during the provincial act in reference to the National Mining Worker's Day, celebrated on April 27, underlining the importance of the sector for the process of diversification of the national economy and the collection of foreign exchanges.

According to her, everything that is being done represents the engagement of the Angolan Executive, which considers the mining production one of the pillars of the diversification of the national economy, taking advantage of the great geological-mining potential of the country s in general, and Lunda Sul province in particular.

In this regard, the official said that strict compliance with the rules contained in the mining code, together with the perspectives offered by the data already obtained in the National Geology Plan, represent an immeasurable gain for the national economy.

"In the province we cannot lose sight of the already significant intervention of the diamond subsector, including the exploitation of aggregates, as well as the implementation of the programme to remove informal diamond workers through the creation of artisanal cooperatives, and bring them into the formal economy with all their benefits", she said.