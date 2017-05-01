Angola: Cuanza Norte - MPLA Presidential Candidate Hails Militants' Participation in Mass Rally

Ndalatando — The MPLA presidential candidate, João Lourenço, on Saturday in Ndalatando highlighted the massive participation of militants and friends of the party in the mass rally, aimed for his introduction.

In statements to the press, João Lourenço stressed that he met the expectations of the party structures and expects the massive participation of this public on August 23 this year scheduled for the general elections.

During his stay in Cuanza Norte, João Lourenço visited the Agronomic Research Center of Kilombo, located five kilometers from Ndalatando.

The candidate pointed out that the yundertaking will contribute to the development of the agricultural sector in the country, since agriculture is mainly based on research.

"Those who produce need to research on the quality of seeds and must also know the diseases that attack the plants", he said.