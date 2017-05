Lubango — The late arrival of the Angolan national women?s boxing team in Lubango city hindered them to have a good preparation, which is now resulting in the negatives results achieved in the competition.

This was said to Angop by the boxer Suzana Estevão when speaking about the performance of the national squad.

She said underlined that the national team arrived very late in Lubango city and did not have enough time for training and the consequences of that were seen in their poor performance.