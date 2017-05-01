Ethiopia: Dr. Tedros Receives Paul Harris Fellow Award

Rotary International Ethiopia bestowed Paul Harris Fellow Award upon Dr. Tedros Adhanom for his contribution to create polio-free Ethiopia.

In its press release Friday, Rotary Ethiopia Country Office said it endorsed this recognition due to the seamless support Dr. Tedros to Rotarians in their humanitarian activities in the country as well as leading the Government's partnership with Rotary.

Dr Tedros Adhanom has received several international wards. The American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene recognized him as the Young Investigator of the Year for his community-based research on malaria incidence among children living near dams in northern Ethiopia.

In 2016, he received the award for Perseverance from Women Delivery, in recognition of his contributions to women's health.

Dr. Tedros is one of the three WHO Director General candidates, who are running to take office on July 2017.

Whilst, the foundation also acknowledged Dr. Tadesse Alemu, who has been rendering selfless services for his outstanding leadership as a Rotarian in Ethiopia for nearly two decades.