Angola: USA - Sonangol Divulges Services of Sector At International Conference

Houston, Texas — Greater divulgence of the national oil and gas capacities as well as investment attraction are Angola's top bets in the 2017 edition of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), taking place on 1-4 May in Houston (United States of America).

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, USA Sonangol chairwoman, Elma de Almeida, said that the Angolan company will be attending the event with some of its subsidiaries and will take advantage of the opportunity to publicize the existing services and products in the sector in Angola.

Likewise, she stressed the importance of the forum because, after 20 years of the company's presence in the North American market, via USA Sonangol, this will be the first time that it will be presenting itself as an exhibitor.

"This will allow Angola to show the world of oil and its capabilities, at a time when the oil and gas market is facing some difficulties", said Elma de Almeida.

In relation to the work carried out by USA Sonangol, whose main scope has to do with the sale of this product in the North American market, she referred to some limitations resulting from the drop in the price of barrel and the commitments of the national authorities.