Ethiopia: China Grants 8 Mln. USD to Mitigate Drought Impact in Ethiopia

The government of China granted eight million USD to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to strengthen WFP's life-saving nutrition support for children and women in Ethiopia.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia La Yifan said: "China has been a long-standing partner of WFP in its humanitarian operations globally."

He said the fund would help Ethiopia to overcome the impacts of the severe drought.

China is also calling on the international community to extend relief supports to Ethiopia.

For his part, WFP Representative and Country Director John Aylieff said China is becoming one of the emerging donors for WFP.

"Government exerted its strong leadership, allocating hundreds of millions of USD to facilitate emergency response operations," he said.

National Disaster Risk Management Commission Special Adviser Tadesse Bekele for his part noted that the government has committed itself to make a paradigm shift from managing crisis to managing risk. "The grant would help the national effort of risk management greatly."

"Drought is a natural phenomenon that could not be controlled, but the government is working rigorously to minimize the impacts," he said. various projects are under way to bring about lasting solution through sustainable land management, increase in production and productivity as well as job creation.

The government is determined in expanding resilient community projects as per the GTP II and SDGs, he added.