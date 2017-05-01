Ethiopia: A Call for Trump to Rethink His Climate Stance

opinion

Unlike Trump's view of the environment, several activists and researchers from different universities and nongovernmental organizations around the world have deduced that almost every aspect of life on Earth has been affected by climate change. Our scientists have also concluded that the influence of climate change can now be detected on the smallest, most deep processes all the way up to entire communities and ecosystems. Fore instance, the color of some animals, such as butterflies, is changing because dark-colored butterflies heat up faster than light-colored butterflies, which have an edge in warmer temperatures. They added that CO2 is being released into the atmosphere at much faster rates than before; the rise of the average temperature is resulting disastrous effects on the climate as a result.

In response to Trump's administration on climate change, thousands gathered at the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for solutions to the climate crisis, one of the world's most pressing problems. The coordinator of the March Leslie Cagan said, "The climate crisis has gotten so bad globally that we need much bolder and faster policy changes to really try and address that." The March is a quest for for climate, justice and the like that are crucial to ensure a sustainable environment.

"We don't want to and can't isolate the climate issue from the other pressing issues. We hope very much is that the March will be inspiring and powerful enough that people are reenergized to keep doing the work when they go back home. It's the long term struggle that makes the difference," added Cagan.

Though the consequences of climate change may seem small to Trump's administration, the changes every species is experiencing can add up quickly to cause the collapse of the entire ecosystem, according to researchers. The recent scientific studies indicate that a small and seemingly insignificant organism is affected by the change. Presenting the most comprehensive evidences of how climate change can affect all processes on Earth, they also tells us the way species are responding to changes in climate by comparing the previous to the present traits of species.

Furthermore, scientists are also using modern genetic selection to understand how climate change is influencing the genes of species. Traditional approaches such as studying museum specimens are effective for documenting changes in species morphology over time.

In order to assess climate change responses, some researchers focus on unique geological and physical features of the landscape. For example, dark sand beaches are hotter than light sand beaches because black color absorbs large amounts of solar radiation. This means that sea turtles breeding on dark sand beaches are more likely to be female because of a process called temperature dependent sex determination. So with higher temperatures, climate change will have an overall feminizing effect on sea turtles worldwide, the researches indicate.

All these and other climate related problems the world is facing are just because of a 1 degree Celsius increase in temperature since preindustrial times. Provided that greenhouse gas emissions are not rapidly reduced, it is likely that the world will experience an increase of up to 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next 50 to 100 years. This results an increasingly unpredictable future for humans.

It is a crystal clear that the United State is responsible for the global warming that the world is currently experiencing and will continue to experience in the future. The World Resources Institute states, "From 1850 to 2011, the United States, a single country, produced 27 percent of the total carbon dioxide emissions of the world. No other single country was close -- indeed, the U.S. even outdistanced all the nations of the European Union. The United States is far and away the number one emitter. "

If Trump administration continues refusing to pay attention to the consequences of the climate change, then we, including U.S citizens, are all collectively going to die together. There is no escaping that. Thus, it is not proper for the Trump's to step away from global climate change commitments such as the Paris climate agreement that aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degree celicius, and ideally no higher than 1.5 degree celicius.