Ethiopia: EIAR Recognizes Senior Researchers

The Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR) gave recognition to eight senior researchers for their prolonged and rigorous problem solving researches.

EIAR noted that their research findings have improved agricultural production and productivity while coming up with drought and warm climate resistant crop varieties.

One of the awardees, Dr. Gemechu Keneni said: "Besides the recognition, the most exciting thing for me is to see poor farmers becoming food secured," His researches mainly focus on sesame, maize, peas and beans and he has released new crop varieties in collaboration with fellow researchers.

He said the recognition will motivate junior researchers and professionals to improve community lives. "I and my fellow researchers are committed to offer community services, promote our country and teach the next generation. We are so pleased to help our poor and illiterate parents."

Dr. Kemal Ali has also carried out rigorous insecticide researches for the last 38 years and published 16 researches on international journals. "Though it is late, we are very pleased to be among the first senior researchers to receive such recognition."

Speaking at the ceremony Wednesday, Ethiopian Agricultural Research Council Patron Dr. Kasu Elala said the senior researchers are duty bound to establish and promote world class agricultural institutions. "You have the responsiblity to inspire junior researchers and scale up the research capacity of the country," he said, adding: "The nation needs to establish competitive research institutions so as to generate new agricultural technologies that speed up economic development."

EIAR Director General Dr. Fentahun Mengistu for his part said such event is not only aimed at recognizing the researchers but also motivating other junior researchers.

He further said the researchers were selected based on their contributions to agricultural development and improvement of rural life, among others, Fentahun said. Besides, their findings have been published on scientific journals.

EIAR conducts research in various spectra of agricultural disciplines to provide demand driven, market competitive agricultural technologies that contribute to increase productivity, nutritional quality, sustainable food security, economic development and conservation of the integrity of natural resources and the environment, he said.