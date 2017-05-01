Ethiopia: Diaspora's Role Indispensable in Ethiopia's Renaissance

Recently, a group of Ethio-American Doctors, comprising over 260 Ethiopian origin residing in the U.S. Canada, Europe and Africa, announced their plan to build center of excellency hospital in Addis Ababa. On the occasion, the Chairman of the Group, Girma Tefera (Dr.) emphasized that "Now is the time to contribute to our society through our profession and experiences we gained abroad".

In fact, it is time for all Ethiopians at home and abroad to join hands and work day in day out to strengthen the changes registered so far and realize the renaissance of their country.

Ethiopia has displayed incredible changes for the better in the past two decades. It has made an unbelievable shift from dire poverty to fast and sustainable development. Poverty has been dropping off since the fall of the military regime in the 1991. The time at which the entire socio-economic and political set up of the country was altogether altered; the democratic system was cemented in place of the unitary governance system.

In contrary to the vision EPRDF targeted to achieve, a number of national and international political and economic analysts prophesied a gloomy future that awaits Ethiopia down the road.

However, what Ethiopia looks like twenty five years later contradicts the wrong prognosis made. In fact, it is undeniable that Ethiopia has faced various challenges since the fall of the military rule. The split TPLF faced in 2002, the chaos in the aftermath of election 2005, the recurring droughts, the death of the visionary leader Meles Zenawi, the ill practices of chauvinists, the rising rent seeking activities and the recent unrest in some parts of the country particularly in the Amhara and Ormoia States could be some among many other challenges.

Despite all the aforementioned and other severe challenges, the country has managed to realize tangible changes in the lifestyle of the people due to the fast sustainable economic growth the country registered in the past two decades, which emanated from the clear strategies and policies that fine-tuned with the country's heartbeat.

Besides, both human and democratic rights of the people has got respect since the fall of the military rule. The realization of the political power of the people and the assurance of equality among nations, nationalities and peoples of the country have further strengthened their unity and solidarity. The sole witnesses for the respect of the political power are the people themselves. Neither non-governmental organizations nor international media, who usually resort to the accustomed reporting based on second and distant sources, could be genuine witnesses. New Ethiopia is built and progressing on the bases of citizens' willingness, mutual understanding and respect to one another. Particularly, the past fifteen years have witnessed a significantly-rising economic growth and a widening political space.

The sprouting of democracy in the country and the ensuing of lasting peace along with the rising economic growth have encouraged the government and the people to further plan the Second Growth and Transformation Plan(GTPII), which is expected to accelerate the structural transformation of agricultural-led economy to the industry led one, which paved the ways for nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia at home and abroad to move forward together to realize the renaissance of their country.

Despite some disparity, development efforts in Ethiopia is highly supported by the Ethiopian Diaspora. In the past twenty five years, the diaspora community has been participating in different ways: some, coming back home, have started serving their people, others are investing at home though residing abroad, some others contribute their knowledge and time to their country and the rest contribute to the country's economy through remittance.

Despite a few Diaspora members who have been opposing any development-oriented activity in the country and urging development partners to restrain from supporting Ethiopia as well as propagating ideas to stir up the feeling of people to refrain from participating in their own developments, most of the Ethiopia Diaspora community are cherish the noble idea of supporting their country and their people in all aspects. Their contribution to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is a living testimony to the case in point. Besides, they have been taking part in various investments.

Another significant sign participation of the Ethiopian Diaspora is the recent pledge that the Ethio-American Doctors Medical Group reiterated to the Ethiopian people. The displayed their commitment to build the first Center of Excellence Hospital in Addis Ababa. Recently, the cornerstone was laid by Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn. According to reports from the event, the completion of the hospital will enable the country reduce the cost and burden of sending patients abroad for medical treatment.

This indicates how the Ethiopian Diaspora are marching together to assist their people at home to ensure the inevitable renaissance of the country. The role of the Diaspora Community is indispensable for the overall development of the country. Hence it need be further strengthened and consolidated.