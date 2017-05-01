Ethiopia: Ministry Says Inefficient OSH System Increasing Workplace Injury

Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs said lack of integrated information collection coupled with insufficient usage of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) date have been creating setbacks in the effort to reduce labour injuries in the country.

Celebrating the 2017 International Occupational Safety and Health Day Friday, State Minister Workinesh Biru said ever increasing claims of work injury have become a major challenge in the nation endeavor to bring industry-led economy.

Lack of integrated and relevant OSH data is the primary reason behind the increment of occupational hazard,she said, adding the ministry is working to alleviate the harm through operating software development together with International Labour Organization.

In addition to this, it is working with various organizations to establish Safety Committee aimed at ensuring occupational safety and health , she said.

She also revealed that the ministry is crafting a new construction safety and health policy.

Addis Ababa City Labour and Social Affairs Bureau Head Efirem Gizaw said that his bureau has so far registered 46,000 organizations, only 82 of them have prepared OSH report.Accordingly, 16 workers have lost their lives and 833 of them are injured due to occupational rescue.

Therefore,improving operational system,using advanced technology and working with OSH associations would help to reduce this number, he added.

Representing ILO Director General Kidist Chala on the occasion said due to occupational accident, over 2.3 million deaths and 300 million injuries occurred worldwide.

" Countries that have good OSH data system would have better chance to reduce poverty, protect planet and ensure prosperity."

She also stated ILO's initiative designed to support member countries through advanced OSH system allowing its tool box which contains advanced system and the capacity to use data.

The 14th international international occupational safety and health day was celebrated with a theme : "Optimize the Collection and Use of OSH Data a Contribution to the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 8."