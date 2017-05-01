1 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Government Asked to Give Loans to Youth for Work Abroad

By Ephraim Kasozi & Jalira Namyalo

Kampala — As the world celebrates the International Labour Day today, recruitment agencies in Uganda have asked government to provide soft loans to facilitate Ugandans get employment abroad in a move to enhance the fight against unemployment in the country.

Under their umbrella body, Uganda Association for External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), the agencies said that the move would help the candidates meet costs of travelling which include medical examination, passport and certificates of good conduct.

"We ask government to earmark soft loans under the Emergency Response Fund to help Ugandans meet costs of travelling abroad for work. This would increase on the annual remittances in terms of taxes to government as well as boosting economic development," said Mr Andrew Tumwine Kameraho, the UAERA chairperson.

Currently Uganda earns more than $1.1b annually from migrant workers from different parts of the world with $400m (Shs1.4 trillion) being remitted by people working in the Middle East alone.

