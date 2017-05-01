South Africa: Clean-Up Operations Are Still Cracking the Whip On Criminals in Limpopo

press release

The joint intelligence led clean-up and crime prevention operations are still cracking the whip on criminals with the objective of demolishing all the crime hotspot areas throughout the Province.

These operations were composed of various police units which were conducted through roadblocks, stop and searches, raiding of wanted suspects and illegal trade of liquor and mushrooming of drugs and firearms and the following areas were covered:

Seshego, Westernburg, Mankweng, Rakgwadi, Mecklenburg, Lephalale, JaneFurse, Lebowakgomo, Ritavi, Mahwelereng, Orichstad, Dennilton, Letsitele, Nebo, Giyani, Bela-Bela, Mokopane, Thohoyandou and Tshilwavusiku which started from last week until this morning.

In Seshego and Westernburg policing areas, three suspects aged 32, 46 and 34 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen copper wires.

The suspects were attempting to sell 395.5kg of copper wire with an estimated street value of R 20 000 in Ladana and these stolen copper was seized.

The consolidated number of 259 suspects aged between 19 and 53 on which 42 were illegal immigrants were arrested in all the above-mentioned areas including Seshego and Westernburg for offences ranging from burglary, assault, carjacking, rape, Illegal immigration, malicious damage to property, possession of dagga and firearm to drunken driving.

During these operations, a number of items were recovered such as stolen and hijacked cars, illegal firearms, dagga, copper wires, etc.

The suspects arrested during this operations will appear before different Magistrates' Courts soon.

Police investigations are still continuing.

The Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Nneke Ledwaba and management in the Province would like to commend all the operatives who were involved in this sterling work.

Members of the community are also appreciated for their support in giving quality and reliable information to the Police at all times but they are still encouraged to do more.