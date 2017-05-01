1 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Condemnation of Incidents of Mob-Attacks and Killings in Limpopo

The South African Police Service condemns in the strongest possible terms the apparent lawlessness that continues to be manifested in certain areas of the province. The latest is the torching of a two-roomed house and the killing of four calves in Tshamtumbu near Thohoyandou by people accusing the owner to be responsible for the disappearance of his girlfriend. The violence was sparked by the discovery of the body in a shallow grave. It was completely burnt.

The Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Nneke Ledwaba is hereby reiterating his earnest call to all members of the community in this Province who are still continuing with the irresponsible and senseless acts of taking the law in their own hands by assaulting or killing the people they suspected to be criminals to refrain from and stop these activities.

Members of the community are warned to desist from this vigilantism as they themselves become criminals when they attack and kill others. Mob justice dampen the spirit of community policing and if left unattended, will have a potential of turning the country into total chaos.

Charges such as public violence, assault, attempted murder, arson and malicious damage to property will be preferred against any individual/s involved in these barbaric acts.

The Provincial Commissioner has once again reiterated the police's commitment to rendering effective policing services to all and reminded members of the communities to make use of contacts that have previously been provided to report any dissatisfactions about our services to the Station or Cluster Commanders. The office of the Provincial Commissioner is also accessible for the same purpose.

It is alleged that a woman got missing on the 12 April 2017 until yesterday when members of the community found a shallow grave with a body that was burnt beyond recognition and subsequently they started to accuse the missing woman's boyfriend. They then traced and caught him but before they could harm him, the Police got a report and reacted swiftly until this man was rescued.

There is no arrest on the burning of the house and the killing of calves.

On the missing woman and the recovered bones in a shallow grave, the investigations are still underway which include the Forensic investigations and the questioning of the boyfriend.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

Anyone with information about any planned incident of mob-killings or attacks throughout the Province including the suspects in the recent incidents, may contact Lt Col William Ramokhobedu at 082 499 8389 or Crime Stop on 0860010111 or Crime Line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

