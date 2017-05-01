1 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Sokoto NLC Wants N25, 000 Minimum Pension

By Agency Report

The Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), has demanded a review of pension to a minimum of N25,000, per month, in Sokoto State, as against the N4,000 being paid for the past 12 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman of the congress in the state, Aminu Umar, made this demand in Sokoto on Monday at the 2017 May Day celebration.

Mr. Umar also called for the implementation of the government circular of December 2014, on the payment of gratuity and pension to staff and medical workers in the Local Government service, as their counterparts in the state service.

The chairman, however, lauded the state government for the payment of arrears of gratuities of more than N4 billion to retired civil servants in the state and local government service.

Mr. Umar promised that workers in the state would continue to be hard working, honest and dedicated to duty, in order to move the state forward.

In a message, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, promised to continue to accord priority to the welfare of civil servants, as well as the generality of the citizens.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Garba, the governor promised to motivate and encourage the civil servants to become robust, disciplined and productive. ( NAN)

