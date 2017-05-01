Kenya: Two Nursing Gunshot Wounds After Bar Fight

Two people are nursing serious gunshot wounds at the Lamu King Fahad County Hospital after they were involved in a fight and allegedly shot by a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier.

The two are said to have got into a brawl at Motherland Bar in Hindi town on Sunday afternoon before they were both shot by the alleged soldier in the thigh and stomach respectively.

According to eyewitnesses, the trio engaged in a heated argument -- they were having a good time together at the same table -- before gunshots were heard and screams by the two as they writhed in pain on the floor.

"We heard them shouting at each other but couldn't make out why... we ignored them since that's normal in bars. But then gunshots rang and two men lay bleeding on the floor," said Simon Kariuki, a customer at the bar.

The suspect was later arrested and taken to the Mokowe police station.

Lamu County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri confirmed the incident but denied that any security officer was involved.

"It's true. There was a shooting incident at a bar in Hindi around 2.30pm Sunday. Those injured were civilians but no security officer was involved.

"The injured have already been taken to the King Fahad Hospital and investigations are under way," said Mr Kanyiri.

ANOTHER BRAWL

A similar incident was reported on March 6 this year after an administration police constable shot and seriously wounded his colleague after a brawl at the Waitiri Bar in Mpeketoni, Lamu West.

On January 10 this year, a General Service Unit (GSU) officer based at the Milimani GSU Recce camp shot his colleague in the stomach and injured him following a fight in Boni forest, where they were all based as part of the ongoing multi-agency Linda Boni Security Operation meant to kick out Al-Shabaab militants.

On October 4 last year, a GSU officer, Sergeant David Gitonga, attached to the Basuba GSU camp in Lamu East was shot dead by his colleagues in the camp in what is believed to have been a case of mistaken identity.