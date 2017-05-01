Liberia: Dissolve LACC - Presidential Aspirant Recommends

Photo: Premium Times

A presidential hopeful in the pending general and presidential elections has recommends the dissolution of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) because it is weak and ineffective in carry out its statutory mandate.

"LACC is very ineffective. Had it been working properly, we wouldn't have the multiple problems that we are going through today," the aspirant observed. Making the observation during a declaration of intent to contest the elections as president at a local hotel in Paynesville over the weekend, James Meanzie Gonmiah said since the LACC is very ineffective in dealing with issues relating to corruption in the country, the new administration under his watch would be obligated to disolve the corruption watchdog.

"There will be a new day in which corruption will no longer rule supreme in Liberia. We shall work together to bring modern roads and railroads to every county's capital and major cities in the country. Rebuild our international airport and build local airports throughout the country," he added.

Mr. Gonmiah, a former journalist who worked with the ELWA radio station said the time has come to send the old recycled politicians into retirement. "This will be a new day, when we as a nation, send those who have plundered our resources to prison and not promote them. This moment marks the start of a new era in Liberia. Every child will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the nation," he further noted.

According to him, a child will have the opportunity to go to school, and not sell in the streets and no child should go to bed hungry in a country so blessed with endowed resources, and Liberian women and children will be respected and honored but not to be abused.

"The dream of every Liberia should not be that of going to America, but should be that of creating a Liberian dream," he indicated. Commenting on other issues, Mr. Gonmiah, who did not provide means to solve the too many problems he highlighted, said a month is too long to wait for a paycheck as such, his political institution-led government will work to introduce salary payment by every two weeks, and labor laws will be vigorously enforced in the country.

"Our vision is to provide quality healthcare for everyone within our borders. This is a national emergency as such, we must take extraordinary measures in tackling our healthcare issue," the presidential hopeful added.

He also outlined plans that as president, his government will invest in constructing more hospitals and clinics and equip them with modern medical equipment and will also train 50,000 medical workers including doctors, nurses, lab and x-ray technicians, dentists, among others followed by the introduction of insurance for everyone within the country's borders.

James Gonmiah was one of the three who arrived in Monrovia in 2003 to bring Samaritan's Purse, a US-based humanitarian organization to Liberia. Prior to that he headed a New Jersey based non-profit organization, committed Liberians for Christ which was responsible to help rebuild ELWA following its destruction during the Liberian civil crisis. He had worked for many media institutions in Liberia and the United States of America as a broadcast journalist.