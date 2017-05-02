Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

Jubilee Party disputes tribunal chairperson Faith Waigwa, accompanied by Secretary General Raphael Tuju, addresses the media at Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi on April 29, 2017.

Jubilee Party's appeals tribunal yesterday concluded 107 out of the 500 cases launched by various aspirants.

Tribunal chairperson Faith Waigwa said the team would not accept more appeals -- save for the nominations conducted on April 30.

"We are doing well in solving the complaints that have been launched before us," Ms Waigwa said.

VERDICT ON STAREHE SEAT

Yesterday, the tribunal ordered a repeat of voting at Munyaka polling station in Ainabkoi Constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

It however dismissed an appeal by Uasin Gishu gubernatorial aspirant Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprop alias Buzeki.

It ruled that the complainant had not established that irregularities occurred to influence the outcome of the nomination.

Having lost to the incumbent Governor Jackson Mandago, Mr Buzeki immediately vowed to contest as an independent candidate come August 8.

Ms Waigwa also refuted claims of a consensus in the Starehe Constituency dispute pitting incumbent Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda against musician Charles Njagua Kanyi aka Jaguar.

She said they will give a verdict at 5.30 p.m. today.

MATERIALS DESTROYED

Several aspirants -- including Governors Kinuthia Mbugua (Nakuru) and Waithaka Mwangi (Nyandarua) -- camped at the Jubilee House party headquarters at Pangani, Nairobi.

Mr Mbugua cited a slow pace in hearing of his appeal against former Nakuru Town MP Lee Kinyanjui as having forced him to travel to the city.

Saying voting materials have already been destroyed, the former Administration Police boss wondered how a verdict will be entered without evidence.

"We ask the tribunal to speed up these cases by having different sittings so that the people of Nakuru can get justice," Mr Mbugua said.

Former head of Public Service Francis Kimemia also appeared at the tribunal for the hearing of a case challenging his Nyandarua gubernatorial ticket.

"We had a good day and I have asked my opponents to accept the will of the people and allow us to move this great county forward," Mr Kimemia said.

RETURNING OFFICER SUMMONED

Also at the headquarters were Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh and her opponents Millicent Omanga and Janet Muthoni-Ouko.

Meanwhile, backdoor confrontations and competition of influence within the disciplinary organs of the ruling party led to the disputed Starehe parliamentary primaries results.

In a letter, Mr Charles Odhiambo, who was Jubilee's returning officer in the constituency, details the intrigues.

It all began on the April 28, when Mr Odhiambo received a call from the party's National Elections Board chairman for Nairobi County, a Mr Nyamu.

The official informed Mr Odhiambo that he was required at the party headquarters within 30 minutes.

But before Mr Nyamu terminated the call, Mr Odhiambo passed it over to someone else.

He was asked if he was acting on behalf of the incumbent, Mr Kamanda.

"I informed him that I did not practise law, hence could not have represented anybody," Mr Odhiambo said.

OFFICIAL THREATENED

The person stated that he had 30 minutes to go to the headquarters lest he be escorted by a policeman, he continued.

At Pangani, Odhiambo says, National Elections Board chairman Andrew Musangi shouted at him and threatened him with "grievous repercussions".

Mr Owino accused Mr Musangi, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and an officer he named as Mr MacOduor as having alternative results to the ones he submitted.

He confessed to having been forced to issue a false statement under the guard of two policemen, who "harassed him as though he were a criminal".

The claims come as Mr Kamanda alleged that Mr Kanyi had "imported" voters to boost his numbers.

JAGUAR LOST

Speaking to journalists after meeting the tribunal yesterday, Mr Kamanda expressed his concern that the final verdict may be skewed as the party had shown open bias against him.

"They want me out," Mr Kamanda said without mentioning names.

"That is more than evident. They are using all party machinery to ensure that I am denied the ticket."

The legislator however hoped for a positive verdict after a re-tallying of the ballots, results of which were announced on Tuesday, indicated that he had beaten his opponent by garnering 11,337 votes against 10,374.

According to the final results given by the returning officer, Mr Kanyi got 8,391 votes.

UHURU'S ALLIES

On Saturday, Mr Kanyi broke down publicly, claiming that "strong forces" within the party were working day and night to deny him his rightful victory.

The contest is proving an acid test for the party as the aspirants are close to the Presidency.

Mr Kamanda has been a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, especially in consolidating his support in the city.

Mr Kanyi has been instrumental in wooing the youth.

He was a board member of the National Agency for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (Nacada) before resigning recently to contest the seat.