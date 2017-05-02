Photo: Raphael Njoroge/The Nation

Nasa flag-bearer Raila Odinga addresses supporters at Uhuru Park on April 27, 2017.

National Super Alliance principals start a two-day retreat at the Coast tomorrow to craft a campaign strategy in readiness for the elections.

The bigwigs have turned their focus to finding ways of beating Jubilee after agreeing on a flag-bearer who was announced on Thursday last week at Uhuru Park.

Sources within the alliance said Mr Raila Odinga (ODM), his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula and Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto of Chama Cha Mashinani would be joined by a team of experts to agree on how to roll out the campaigns.

A source said unlike the 2013 opposition coalition whose campaign strategy was messed up at the last minute, Nasa is determined to craft a scheme that would be backed by resources and personnel to run through the campaign period without any hitches.

"This time, Kenyans should expect a campaign strategy and team that will rally them behind their manifesto. We will put in place a united and energetic team," the source added.

Among the team of experts at the retreat are Dr David Ndii, Mr Dan Ameyo, Dr Mutakha Kangu, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Mr Koitamet ole Kina who prepared the formula for agreeing on the Nasa presidential candidate.

19-MEMBER CABINET

The 12-member Nasa national coordinating team, co-chaired by senators James Orengo (Siaya), Johnson Muthama (Machakos) and MPs Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale) and Eseli Simiyu, will also be at the meeting.

The Nasa team declined to name the venue for the retreat even though it was understood Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County was the preferred place.

"It is true that we are going to the Coast. There are some house-keeping issues we want to deal with as Nasa, now that we have a presidential flag-bearer," Mr Muthama said.

In the Nasa lineup, Mr Mudavadi was named the designate premier cabinet secretary to be deputised by Mr Wetang'ula and Mr Ruto.

Nasa envisages a 19-member cabinet if it emerges victorious in August.

"In the event of renewal of the coalition agreement as contemplated ... the presidential candidate in the 2017 elections shall not be eligible for nomination as a presidential candidate," an addendum to the deal states.

VOTES NEEDED

During his naming as Nasa presidential flag-bearer at Uhuru Park on Thursday, Mr Odinga said he would be the biblical Joshua who would take Kenyans to the promised land.

"Tukishafika Canaan, kazi yangu itakuwa imekwisha (Once in Canaan, I will have accomplished my task)," he said.

The meeting, it was understood, will refine a draft campaign strategy that has been prepared by the technical team, which emphasises on keeping opposition strongholds intact. The opposition alliance targets nine million votes.

"The determinant in the next elections will be to keep Jubilee away from our strongholds, eat into their territories and ensure our people come out to vote. Planning and coordination of the campaigns will be very important," another Nasa source said.

CAMPAIGN THEMES

Those close to the opposition alliance's core team say the campaign would hinge on the theme of change, with focus on national reconciliation and resolving historical injustices.

Nasa's campaigns, it is understood, would lay emphasis on fighting corruption, job creation, lowering the cost of living, eradicating poverty, ensuring food security, reducing crime and uniting Kenyans.

Mr Muthama said some of those people were invited to the retreat last evening but the remaining team would be at the meeting this morning.