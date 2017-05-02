Kenya: Mansur Stuns Balala in Watamu Triathlon

The annual Watamu Triathlon celebrated a repeat champion on Sunday when Abdalla Mansur fought off multiple champion Swaleh Balala to clinch the 2017 edition.

In a test of endurance, speed and skill, Mansur was the best on the day as he continues his quest to compete in next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

The triathletes were all seeking to collect the most cumulative points and best times in the 1.5-kilometre swim, 40 kilometres of cycling before running a 10-kilometre road race.

National junior triathlon champion Mohammed Suleiman led in the swim race, opening up a 10-minute lead ahead of defending champion Balala, Mansur and Mohammed Shaamuti.

Suleiman maintained his lead out of the water and maintained the tempo in the cycling race.

However, Balala caught up with him and the competition developed into a jostle between Shaamuti and Balala for second and third place with Mansur following closely.

In the 10 kilometres of running, Suleiman showed fatigue and dropped back to fourth place after he was overwhelmed and started throwing up.

Balala and Shaamuti were now in second place with Mansur in back fourth.

But Mansur ran a tactically clinical race to close the gap on the leaders and win in two hours, 17 minutes and 58 seconds. This is his second title after winning the competition last year in the absence of Balala who did not compete in last year's edition.

Mansur collected 300 points from the tour as he seeks qualification into the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Seven-time champion Balala was second, one minute later, with Shaamuti third. Suleiman was fourth. Balala picked 275 points against Shaamuti's 250 with Suleiman bagging 225 points.