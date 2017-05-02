2 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: Govt Calls for More Partners in Resettling South Sudan Refugees

Photo: Cissy Makumbi/Daily Monitor
South Sudan refugees camp at Palabek settlement centres in Palabek Ogiri Sub-county.
By Cissy Makumbi

Lamwo — The Office of the Prime Minister has called upon more development partners to come and extend a helping hand in resettling South Sudan nationals who took refuge in Uganda. This follows last month's SPLA attacks on several militias in Imatong state.

A total of 7,000 refugees have so far taken refuge in Lamwo District across the three settlement centres of Palabek Ogiri, Palabek Kal and Palabek Gem.

In an interview with Daily Monitor at the weekend, Palabek Refugee Settlement commandant David Wangwe, said a lot is still needed in all areas to enable refugees live a decent life.

"We have partners on board but they are not enough looking at the needs of the refugees and the host communities," Mr Wangwe said.

He added that the most wanting areas include, health care, education to cater for the school going children, churches to cater for the spiritual aspect and access roads for easy accessibility from one destination to another.

Resident District Commissioner Lamwo District Jonathan Rutabingwa, said having more partners will also make the resettlement faster.

"We agree that refugees came in big numbers thus mounting pressure on the available resources meant for the locals. If we get more partners on board so long as they do not duplicate work they are welcome," he said.

