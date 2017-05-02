Uganda: Mutebi Targets JMC Win As KCCA Close in On Title

Kampala — KCCA require three wins from their remaining five games to retain the Azam Uganda Premier League title.

But with three of those fixtures coming at home against struggling Kirinya-Jinja, Lweza and Sadolin, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi could for once be forgiven for dropping his guard ahead of today's away game to JMC.

The holders come into the game holding a two-point advantage with two games in hand over nearest rivals SC Villa. And Mutebi confident victory today would all but seal the title.

"It will not be a walk in the park because JMC is another team that's in the same division. We have not been doing very well on the road so if we can go there and win maybe we can start popping the champagne," Mutebi stated after Sunday's Uganda Cup quarterfinal win over Police.

Reason for Mutebi's confidence has been the immense character his team has shown over the last two games in what has been a grueling past month in which they played a game every three days.

"When we started the season we prepared the team. The methodologies we were using in training emphasized we would play three matches in 14 days. There's rotation but that does not mean the team is tired," added Mutebi as he fielded questions about his team's physical state.

He is again expected to make changes to his side having made five from Friday's team that played Express. With first choice goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan set to miss the Caf Confederation Cup opener against Fus Rabat, Mutebi hinted Douglas Kisembo will again keep goal for the remaining games having impressed against former side Police.

League leading marksman Geoffrey Sserunkuma could again start from the bench having looked worn out in recent games. But with Paul Mucurezi and Derrick Nsibambi returning to form, KCCA will be huge favourites for a win against a JMC side that has already been relegated and opted against traveling for their previous game against Express.