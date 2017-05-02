Uganda: Poverty Fuelling Insecurity - Minister

Namutumba — Widespread poverty is among the leading causes of rampant insecurity the country is currently grappling with, the State Minister for Internal Affairs, Mr Kania Mario Obiga, has said.

According to Mr Kania, poverty plays a huge role in explaining the wave of insecurity in the form of robbery and senseless killings warning that if not handled decisively, it could breed hatred.

Speaking on Sunday at Ivukula Church of Uganda during a fundraising for a memorial residential house, Mr Obiga asked the clergy to pray for peace and an end to poverty.

"Do not just pray for people to go to heaven but also pray for an end to poverty and continued peace in the country," he said.

He continued: "When poverty is kicked out of the county, we will be at peace and cases such as killings and theft will not be an issue in the country. It is sad that some people are killing others because of money." As a solution to the insecurity, he advised the residents to be vigilant and establish a neighbourhood watch system saying security begins with an individual.

He said the security agency will continue to enforce the law as well as safeguard the territorial integrity of the nation against any threat.

Central Busoga Bishop Patrick Wakula asked believers to love one another and to shun evil, saying this will go a long way in curing hatred and evil feeling towards one another.

He said the gospel teaches love and if it is embraced all will be well for humanity.