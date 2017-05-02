Uganda: I4 Schools Closed Over Requirements

Hoima — Hoima Municipal authorities last Friday closed more than 14 schools for operating illegally and failing to meet the minimum operation standards set by the Education ministry.

The schools were closed during an inspection exercise by politicians, technocrats and the municipal council executive committee members.

"The affected schools were closed due to a wide range of issues that include lack of professional teachers, sanitary facilities, approved structures and enough space for learning and co-curricular activities," the Hoima deputy mayor, Mr Nelson Businge, revealed.

Mr Businge who also doubles as the municipal secretary for health and education, said council did not introduce any new guidelines, but the joint inspection team ensured that the existing ones were being implemented.

He said the municipality assessed the schools using a check list that required primary schools to have at least three qualified Grade III teachers and nurseries or kindergartens to have teachers with d Early Childhood Education certificates.

According to Mr Businge, every school should have a school management committee and structures approved by the municipal physical planning unit.

Mr Businge noted that for a school to operate, it should have a curriculum approved by the national curriculum development centre."We checked sanitation facilities at schools to ascertain whether they had a ratio of one stance per 40 pupils," he added.

Some of the closed schools lacked qualified teachers as well as licenses while others were operating in garages.

However, the proprietors of the affected schools have accused the municipal officials of being high handed and failing to give them any notice on the requirements.

"We are complimenting government's efforts towards delivering education services to the people but they are victimising us yet we need guidance...," said a proprietor of one of the affected schools who preferred anonymity for fear of reprisals.