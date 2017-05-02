Rwanda: It Is Your Right to Demand for Receipts, RRA Tells Consumers

The tax body has urged buyers and service users to always demand for receipts when they make payments, arguing that this is one way of guaranteeing product safety. Emmy Mbera, the electronic billing machine (EBM) project coordinator at the Rwanda Revenue Authority, added that it is also the right of consumers to ask for EBM-generated receipts for any product or service bought.

The tax body collects value-added tax (VAT) from all eligible businesses through the machines introduced about five years ago.

"It is the right of the consumer to demand for a receipt because this helps ensure compliance among taxpayers and also assures customers of the safety of the products they buy in shops or supermarkets" or any services offered by different firms," the official said.

EBMs also help businesses to keep their books properly and protect honest tax payers from unfair competition, he added.

Mbera was speaking during 'Izihirwe Tombola' competition prize giving event at RRA head offices on Friday. The drive aims at sensitising and encouraging the masses on the importance of asking for EBM-generated receipts for any transactions carried out, including paying for an item or service.

Rahab Kanyange, a resident of Gatenga in Kicukiro District, won a new motorcycle worth Rwf2 million for demanding for EBM receipts as part of the competition. Kanyange said she started using the system five months ago.

"Previously, I didn't understand the value of the electronic billing machine receipts until a friend informed me about it. I also used to throw away those that traders gave voluntarily after paying for a product.

"It is only when my friend told me that I could win big prizes or cash if I kept them that I started to ask for them. I am glad I followed her advice because I would not have won the motorcycle if hadn't," she said.

Kanyange urged all consumers to always insist on being issued EBM-generated reciepts as one of the ways to support the tax body and promote the country's development initiatives.

Other customers, including Bucibaruta Emmanuel, also won various prizes like smartphones and TV sets at the event. Consumers stand to win cash, television sets, telephones, laptops, and a car as a grand prize in the annual campaign.

How to participate

After a consumer pays for an item or service they should ask for an EBM-generated receipt. After getting the receipts, dial *800# and then press 'yes' to confirm. Choose the language you want to use in the process and follow prompts. Then select EBM-Tombola/EBM lottery dial 4, and then press 'OK' to send your entry.