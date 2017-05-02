2 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandans in Israel Commemorate Genocide

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rwandans and friends of Rwanda in Israel on Saturday marked the 23rd Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Under this year's commemoration themed, 'Remember the Genocide against the Tutsi, Fight Genocide Ideology, Build on Our Progress', the event was organised at the Massuah International Institute of Holocaust Studies.

The event began by observing a moment of silence and prayer and was marked with a testimony by Suzanne Nkurikiyumukiza, a survivor of the Genocide against the Tutsi, and Prof. Daniel Gold, a Holocaust survivor.

In his remarks, Ambassador Yoram Elron, the Director General of Africa Division at the Isreali Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the audience that there is much in common between Rwanda and Israel. "Two peoples that are linked together by an unbreakable bond of suffering, that have persevered despite the pain and horror of the past; two small countries in size, facing numerous external challenges, that have yet managed to build a modern and developed country which serves as a model for progress," he said.

In his address, Amb. Joseph Rutabana the Rwandan envoy to Israel, said the period of commemoration, it is an occasion to remember the lives that were lost, show solidarity with survivors and unite to ensure genocide never happens again in Rwanda or anywhere else.

Rwanda today offers a story of hope; how a country and its people can stand strong in the face of adversity and together build a new and united society and restore the nation's spirit, he said, adding that it is also a chance to learn about Rwanda's story of reconciliation and nation building.

He expressed hope that the international community drew lessons from its inaction during the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and asked that proper mechanisms be put in place to detect and prevent any other similar situation anywhere before calamities of such magnitude are committed.

Amb. Rutabana later led the audience to the lighting of candles in remembrance of the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Rwanda

Prime Minister Calls for Improved Service Delivery to Graduate From Poverty

Delivering better service at all levels is the only way to improve labour productivity in the country and help citizens… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.