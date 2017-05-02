2 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: Rwanda Miss Out On Africa Rugby Cup IB

By Pontian Kabeera

The Rwanda national rugby team failed to qualify for the Africa Rugby Cup IB next year in Morocco after losing 93-3 against Zambia at Lusaka Rugby show ground over the weekend.

The Silverbacks were competing in the 2017 Africa Rugby Cup Group 1 C tournament in Lusaka. The group comprised Rwanda, Zambia and Mauritius.

With resounding wins over Mauritius and Rwanda, Zambia boosted their chances of qualifying for Group 1B. Against Rwanda, the hosts were in a class of their own, scoring 13 tries and converting seven.

Lastone Mukosa opened the floodgates through a penalty while Brian Mbalwe, Kabwe Musonda, Philip Kamanga, Michello Shelleni, Simon Nyangu and Oscar Bwalya scored a try apiece.

Laston Mukwasa converted all the tries. Rwanda scrum-half Ismoel Bikamba scored a consolation penalty after the break.

The silverbacks had started the tournament with a bung after defeating Mauritius 24-3. Ismael Bikamba and Hertier Habimana each bagged a try and two conversions to lead Rwanda to victory.

The Africa Cup 1C is the third competition of the Africa Cup 1st division. The winner from the Zambia tournament's promotion to Group 1 B will be decided by a goal difference tally against the victor of Group C North tournament that will involve Nigeria, Cameroon and Algeria.

