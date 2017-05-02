Uganda: Museveni Expresses Disdain for Food Relief

Photo: The Observer

President Museveni greeting some of the medalists awarded.

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed disdain for the ongoing food distribution to hunger-stricken parts across the country, saying it might disorient people from working.

Speaking at the International Labour Day celebrations in Pallisa district today, Museveni warned that people should 'eat food relief carefully' because they may be 'eating' a school or a road. Museveni also warned that food aid may dissuade people from working who will instead wait for food aid from the government.

"There has been some shortages in some areas, and we have taken relief to some areas where there is absolute need. But now, there has been some pressure especially by politicians who want to use the food for politics", Museveni said.

"The relief must be used very carefully. It has got dangers. The first one is kulemezza people (will disoriented people), they don't think about production and just wait for relief from government. This is very dangerous. The second danger is that when you are eating relief food, you should chew carefully because you may feel that you are chewing a road or school or a hospital. You may 'smell' a road there or a school or a health centre because the money we would have used to build a health centre or a hospital, we're now putting it in food only", he added.

Museveni said politicians are using the hunger crisis for their political capital. Parliament last week adopted a motion to urge government to declare a state of emergency in the most affected districts over prolonged famine. The motion was tabled by Kumi Woman MP, Monica Amoding on behalf of Lango, Teso and Karamoja legislators.

The legislators argued that the government has delayed to equitably distribute relief food. While the House adopted the motion, Museveni today noted that government has distributed food where necessary. Opposition political party, Forum for Democratic Party (FDC) also launched a campaign where they were distributing relief food. However, on several attempts they faced resistance especially from police - resorting to underground distribution.

As he concluded his speech translated to Ateso and Lugwere languages, Museveni calmed people saying government will continue giving food aid nevertheless.

"I don't want to stampede on this food relief. We shall carefully see where there is a real problem; that is where we shall come in but not doing it lightly because it is dangerous," he said.

In his statement, last week, the minister of Disaster Preparedness Hillary Onek told Parliament that famine has spread to over 5.5 million people up from 3.5 million in January.

CORRUPTION AND JOBS

Museveni said corruption is frustrating investors who would be creating jobs for unemployed people.

"Youth and workers need to know that corrupt civil servants are your real enemies because they are killing your jobs," he said.

The president noted that corruption is easy to solve because after arresting about 10 or 20 corrupt officials, other corrupt officials will fear. He appealed to the public to report corrupt officials because, as he put it, Luzira prison has got enough room for them.

Today's Labour Day celebration was marked under the theme, "Building the nation through good work ethics." Instead of clamouring for jobs, Museveni said workers should appreciate the over 1.2 million jobs that the ruling NRM government created after reviving the economy. He said the country is still in need of about 15 million jobs. He said attracting more investors to set up factories, hotels will help create these jobs.

DRINKING AND GAMBLING REGULATIONS

Museveni said soon they will come up with laws regulating drinking and gambling, because as he said the work culture in the villages is mostly spent in alcohol and sports betting. Additionally, Museveni said his government cannot fail to defeat criminals that have lately been terrorising residents in urban centres.