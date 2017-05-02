A 35 year old woman was on Saturday hacked to death by her lover at Mweiga Town in Nyeri County following a family dispute.

The crime that shocked the town happened a few metres from the Mweiga Police Station before the assailant identified as Mr Daniel Oyodi, 33, surrendered to the authorities.

The couple is said to have argued over finances the previous day at their home in Mweiga area.

Ms Regina Kinya, 35, is said to have just reported her lover for assaulting her only to be attacked by Mr Oyodi outside the police station at around midday.

The man, according police reports, attacked the woman using a machete.

PULLED OUT A PANGA

According to Kieni West Divisional Commanding officer Mr Joseph Omijah, the two argued for a few minutes before the estranged lover pulled out a panga and started attacking the woman to the shock of the residents.

"The man came carrying a panga, the couple had a short argument, before he started slashing the woman," said Mr Omijah.

The suspect is said to have first chopped off the woman's left hand and slashed her head before he surrendered to the police to escape from the wrath of an irate mob that was baying for his blood.

SUCCUMBED TO INJURIES

The woman was rushed to the nearby Mary Immaculate Hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.

Police are currently holding the suspect at Mweiga Police Station for interrogation.

"It is quite a shocking incident. The suspect is in custody where he will be questioned," said Mr Omijah.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday to answer to murder charges.