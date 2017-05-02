30 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Hacks Lover to Death Outside Mweiga Police Station

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
File photo
By Nicholas Komu

A 35 year old woman was on Saturday hacked to death by her lover at Mweiga Town in Nyeri County following a family dispute.

The crime that shocked the town happened a few metres from the Mweiga Police Station before the assailant identified as Mr Daniel Oyodi, 33, surrendered to the authorities.

The couple is said to have argued over finances the previous day at their home in Mweiga area.

Ms Regina Kinya, 35, is said to have just reported her lover for assaulting her only to be attacked by Mr Oyodi outside the police station at around midday.

The man, according police reports, attacked the woman using a machete.

PULLED OUT A PANGA

According to Kieni West Divisional Commanding officer Mr Joseph Omijah, the two argued for a few minutes before the estranged lover pulled out a panga and started attacking the woman to the shock of the residents.

"The man came carrying a panga, the couple had a short argument, before he started slashing the woman," said Mr Omijah.

The suspect is said to have first chopped off the woman's left hand and slashed her head before he surrendered to the police to escape from the wrath of an irate mob that was baying for his blood.

SUCCUMBED TO INJURIES

The woman was rushed to the nearby Mary Immaculate Hospital where she succumbed to the injuries.

Police are currently holding the suspect at Mweiga Police Station for interrogation.

"It is quite a shocking incident. The suspect is in custody where he will be questioned," said Mr Omijah.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday to answer to murder charges.

Kenya

107 Primary Appeals Down, 300 To Go, Says Ruling Party

Jubilee Party's appeals tribunal yesterday concluded 107 out of the 500 cases launched by various aspirants. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.