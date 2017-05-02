1 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Use of Safe Vaccine to Help Reduce Malaria Cases

By Angela Oketch

A malaria vaccine that is tolerable and safe for children has been launched in western Kenya.

The vaccine, Sporozoite, is being administered intravenously (through the vein) to infants and children aged between five to nine living in Siaya County, which is an area with high malaria transmission.

The vaccine, which produced more than 80 per cent protection against malaria when it was first tried in Europe, shields children from contracting the disease.

Dr Martina Oneko, a paediatrician, said malaria remains one of the leading cause of deaths among children in Kenya.

The prevalence in western Kenya, more so in Asembo and Gem, is at 28 per cent in children under five.

"There have been efforts to produce a malaria vaccine and the most advanced is the RTS,S or Mosquirix, which will be rolled out in the country soon but PfSPZ (Sporozoite) vaccine is a promising vaccine," she said.

Dr Oneko spoke at the 17th annual Scientific Conference for the Kenya Paediatric Association in Kisumu at the weekend.

