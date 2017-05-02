A man accused of stabbing to death Starehe MP Maina Kamanda's supporter during Jubilee Party nominations exercise last week will be arraigned in court on Tuesday to face murder charges.

Mr Daniel Kuria Ngariu is accused of stabbing Mr George Ndege on April 26 while he was pasting campaign posters for the MP on the walls of buildings.

On the fateful day, at around 6am, the deceased was allegedly confronted by the suspect who was part of a group that was involved in pasting posters for Pangani Member of County Assembly, Wahinya Njau.

The group was allegedly armed with pangas and knives at the time of the attack, inflicting serious injuries the chest and on the lower jaw of the deceased before he was hit by an oncoming matatu while fleeing from the attackers.

Another man, Mr Peter Muchiri was also injured on the right lower leg. Both victims of the incident had been rushed to radiant hospital where the deceased was pronounced dead on arrival.

An investigation officer had on Friday asked the court to have the suspect detained so that police could complete investigations on the murder allegations.

"We pray that the suspect be detained for ten days at Pangani police station to enable us identify and detain motor vehicle used in ferrying the attackers, conduct a post mortem on the deceased and contact his family as well as record statements with witnesses," court heard.

But the court directed that the suspect who was arrested last Thursday evening, to be arraigned in court on April 2 to take a plea over the murder charge.