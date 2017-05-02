Kenya: Vitimbi Crew Secures Appointment With Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday had a 'light moment meeting' with renowned Television drama group after having lunch at a city hotel after Labour Day celebrations.

"Siwezi kusahau Mama Kayayi na nyinyi wote, no, no, no..(I cannot forget Mama Kayayi and all of you, no no no)," he said.

The Vitimbi crew was among the guests having lunch with the President at the Sarova Stanley hotel.

After having their sumptuous meal, they sat patiently to await the President on his way out. And Lady Luck was on their side as they indeed clinched that coveted moment.

In one word, the President seemed to have acknowledged a meeting with the crew, shook their hands and promised to meet up later to have their issues addressed, before getting into his waiting motorcade outside the hotel.

"Tumekubaliana (we've agreed)," he said with the members responding in unison in the affirmative.

They also 'shouted Uhuru tena' as a way of showing their support for his second term in office as the President.

The group is known for its hilarious entertaining drama pieces especially on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and their short skits during national public holidays since former president Daniel Moi's time.

Mr Kenyatta arrived at the hotel shortly after 2pm and left at around 3.10pm.

He was accompanied by Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko among other dignitaries.

While the President had his sumptuous meal at a specially set area on the first floor while listening to music, the rest of the dignitaries who accompanied him were ushered to the balcony of the fifth floor for their lunch.

Outside the hotel, a crowd of city residents lined up on the streets to catch a closer glimpse of the Head of State with some hoping that he would address them.

Security, both from the hotel to the Presidential escort as well as city askaris was as beefed up around the hotel for the nearly one hour lunch session.