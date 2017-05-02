Kenya: New Anti-HIV Pill Vital

editorial

The Wednesday rollout of a new method to prevent HIV infections is a major step in the campaign against a scourge that remains a big threat to the country's health.

It involves getting sexually active young women and girls aged 15 to 24, who are at a high risk of contracting HIV, to take an anti-retroviral pill, Truvada, daily, to lower the chances of getting infected.

At a cost of Sh3,700 a month, the pill is well beyond the reach of many, but the saving grace is that there is a generic equivalent for only Sh413.

However, any intervention that keeps death at bay is crucial. HIV/Aids is a major health problem, given its prevalence in the most economically active age group.

ECONOMIC FORTUNES

A high infection rate means that families and the country are robbed of people who can make a difference in economic fortunes.

According to a recent report, young women made up a third of the 71,034 Kenyans who got infected in 2015.

With an HIV prevalence of 4.6 per cent, they are more likely to contract the virus than males in the same age group.

Even as innovations are made available, we must not relent on the awareness campaign as the spread of HIV is partly fuelled by ignorance.

A recent survey, for instance, found that one in four young women do not know that using condoms during sex and having only one uninfected partner can reduce the risk of getting HIV.