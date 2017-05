I always say this couple, Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy will definitely change the course and the normal expectations of celebrity couples in Ghana.

Their PDA (Public Display of Affection) is too massive and frankly adorable.

Shatta did one of her Freaky Studio Session on Snapchat singing "Dem Confuse".

Fans were enjoying the show until it took a sudden turn.

Michy who was busy enjoying the song couldn't resist showing love to her husband by jumping on him and started to kiss him passionately.